‘Where is the grit and fight?’ – Rio Ferdinand criticizes Manchester United’s ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ performance in the Burnley defeat.

‘Where is the fight and grit?’ – Rio Ferdinand criticizes Manchester United’s ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ display in the Burnley defeat.

RIO FERDINAND criticised Manchester United’s lack of fight in their 1-1 draw with Burnley.

United took the lead early on thanks to Paul Pogba, but Burnley leveled the game after halftime thanks to Jay Rodriguez.

Despite having plenty of possession, the Red Devils created few clear-cut chances, causing Cristiano Ronaldo to become frustrated once again.

Ferdinand, too, was critical of United’s lack of urgency against a team that had only won one match all season.

“That’s the disappointing thing,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“In terms of getting the result, getting into the top four, and showing progression under Ralf Rangnick’s regime, that wasn’t good enough.”

“So that was disappointing; it wasn’t the performance you wanted to see; a wholesome performance spread out over 90 minutes.”

“It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance; the first half was fantastic, and the second half left you wanting more.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“You’re thinking in the second half, ‘Where’s the energy? Urgency? Where’s that fight and grit?’

“When you come to places like this, you have to be prepared to weather storms.”

Manchester United doesn’t appear to be capable of doing so.”

To make matters worse, West Ham defeated Watford to move into fourth place, leapfrogging Manchester United.

Tottenham could also pass Ralf Rangnick’s side if they beat Southampton by four goals or more on Wednesday.

Most disappointingly, Rangnick believed his team had made significant progress in recent weeks, but there was little evidence of this at Turf Moor.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.