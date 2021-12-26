Where will the 2022 Super Bowl be held?

What is the location of the 2022 Super Bowl?

Fans of American football all over the country are familiar with the Super Bowl.

The final will be held in California this year.

Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl in 2022.

The stadium, which hosts the Chargers and Rams of Los Angeles, opened in September 2020.

This year’s game was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Super Bowl will be held.

The winner of the American Football Conference (AFC) and the winner of the National Football Conference (NFC) will face off in the NFL’s championship game.

The Weeknd will perform at the Super Bowl in 2021, while Dr.

Next year’s halftime show will feature Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

According to NBC Sports, the 2022 Super Bowl will be televised by NBC and streamed live on Peacock or the NBC Sports App.

