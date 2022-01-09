Which Afcon team has the most Premier League stars as Salah, Bailly, and Zaha prepare for the big match in Cameroon?

Which Afcon team has the most Premier League stars as Salah, Bailly, and Zaha prepare for the big kickoff in Cameroon?
The African Football Confederation (AFCON) kicks off today, with Africa’s best players vying for continental glory.
The tournament is stacked with star power, with a slew of Premier League players making the trip to Cameroon.
In fact, 34 Premier League players have been summoned.
Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Riyad Mahrez, and Edouard Mendy are among them.
Arsenal has the most players who have been called up for international duty.
Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, and youngster Omar Rekik will be among the Gunners’ representatives in Cameroon.
Leicester and Watford have each sent four players to Cameroon, while Liverpool and Crystal Palace have each sent three.
This afternoon, hosts Cameroon takes on Burkina Faso in the first game.
Bertrand Traore of Aston Villa will be the only Premier League player involved.
Only Norwich, Leeds, and Newcastle have no representatives at the tournament, though Spurs’ only call-up is currently on loan.
SunSport has compiled a comprehensive list of Premier League call-ups.
Ghana’s Thomas Partey
(Egypt’s) Mohamed Elneny
Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe
Tunisian Omar Rekik
Egyptian Mahmoud Trezeguet
Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore
Nigerian Frank Onyeka
(Mali) Yves Bissouma
Ivory Coast’s Maxwel Cornet
Senegalese Edouard Mendy
Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal) is a Senegalese musician.
Jordan Ayew (Ghana) is a Ghanaian footballer who has represented his country on several occasions.
Ivory Coast’s Wilfried Zaha
Nigerian Alex Iwobi
Ghanaian Daniel Amartey
Senegalese Nampalys Mendy
Nigerian Wilfred Ndidi
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) is a Nigerian politician.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) is an Egyptian footballer who currently plays for the Egyptian national team.
Guinea’s Naby Keita
Senegal’s Sadio Mane
Algerian Riyad Mahrez
Eric Bailly (Côte d’Ivoire)
Tunisia’s Hannibal Mejbri
Djenepo Moussa (Mali)
Senegalese pape Matar Sarr
Nigerian William Troost-Ekong
Morocco’s Adam Masina
Morocco’s Imran Louza
Senegalese actress Ismaila Sarr
Said Benrahma (Algeria) is a member of the Algerian delegation.
(Morocco) Romain Saiss
