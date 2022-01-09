Which Afcon team has the most Premier League stars as Salah, Bailly, and Zaha prepare for the big match in Cameroon?

Which Afcon team has the most Premier League stars as Salah, Bailly, and Zaha prepare for the big kickoff in Cameroon?

The African Football Confederation (AFCON) kicks off today, with Africa’s best players vying for continental glory.

The tournament is stacked with star power, with a slew of Premier League players making the trip to Cameroon.

In fact, 34 Premier League players have been summoned.

Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Riyad Mahrez, and Edouard Mendy are among them.

Arsenal has the most players who have been called up for international duty.

Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, and youngster Omar Rekik will be among the Gunners’ representatives in Cameroon.

Leicester and Watford have each sent four players to Cameroon, while Liverpool and Crystal Palace have each sent three.

This afternoon, hosts Cameroon takes on Burkina Faso in the first game.

Bertrand Traore of Aston Villa will be the only Premier League player involved.

Only Norwich, Leeds, and Newcastle have no representatives at the tournament, though Spurs’ only call-up is currently on loan.

SunSport has compiled a comprehensive list of Premier League call-ups.

Ghana’s Thomas Partey

(Egypt’s) Mohamed Elneny

Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe

Tunisian Omar Rekik

Egyptian Mahmoud Trezeguet

Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore

Nigerian Frank Onyeka

(Mali) Yves Bissouma

Ella Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ulrick Ul

Ivory Coast’s Maxwel Cornet

Senegalese Edouard Mendy

Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal) is a Senegalese musician.

Jordan Ayew (Ghana) is a Ghanaian footballer who has represented his country on several occasions.

Ivory Coast’s Wilfried Zaha

Nigerian Alex Iwobi

Ghanaian Daniel Amartey

Senegalese Nampalys Mendy

Nigerian Wilfred Ndidi

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) is a Nigerian politician.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) is an Egyptian footballer who currently plays for the Egyptian national team.

Guinea’s Naby Keita

Senegal’s Sadio Mane

Algerian Riyad Mahrez

Eric Bailly (Côte d’Ivoire)

Tunisia’s Hannibal Mejbri

Djenepo Moussa (Mali)

Senegalese pape Matar Sarr

Nigerian William Troost-Ekong

Morocco’s Adam Masina

Morocco’s Imran Louza

Senegalese actress Ismaila Sarr

Said Benrahma (Algeria) is a member of the Algerian delegation.

(Morocco) Romain Saiss

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.