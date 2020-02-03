Which Liverpool star claims top spot? Premier League POWER RANKINGS

Each week throughout the 2019-20 season, Sportsmail will bring you a Power Rankings table, listing the top 10 hottest players in the Premier League.

As the stories of the season unravel, the rankings will provide a form guide with players moving in and out of the top 10 depending on both their performances in the previous fixtures and also in recent weeks.

So, who wins a place in the latest edition of our Power Rankings?

Tottenham’s new arrival goes straight into the top 10 following his dream debut against Manchester City.

The 22-year-old, who joined from PSV Eindhoven for £27million last week, struck an impressive volley to give Spurs the lead.

Bergwijn controlled Lucas Moura’s pass with an exquisite touch on his chest and hit a clean volley on the swivel past Ederson.

Prior to his goal the winger had shown flashes of what he could bring to Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Wolves striker has moved down a few places following the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Despite failing to get on the scoresheet Jimenez was the focal point of Wolves’ attack and was a major threat to Manchester United throughout.

He held the ball up well and brought other players into play as they went in search of a goal.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season and is being considered as one of the top strikers in the top flight.

The Manchester City playmaker has dropped six places following his side’s 2-0 defeat by Tottenham on Sunday.

De Bruyne was less effective than he has been in recent weeks, although he did play his part in the host of chances City created.

The Belgian stays in the top 10 as he has been in outstanding form this campaign.

The numbers of 16 assists and seven goals in 24 league matches speak for themselves.

Like De Bruyne, City team-mate Aguero has dropped six places after topping the rankings last time.

The Argentina international saw an effort hit the post and he failed to hit the target from close range at Spurs.

Although Aguero did win the penalty which Ilkay Gundogan missed in the first half.

The forward has been impressive again this season and is just one goal behind Jamie Vardy in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Another win and another clean sheet for league leaders Liverpool.

Centre back Van Dijk has moved up four places following another consistent performance.

He has created a formidable partnership alongside centre half partner Joe Gomez as Liverpool march towards the Premier League title and almost found himself on the scoresheet in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Southampton but his backheel attempt was saved by Alex McCarthy.

It looked as though Everton were going to suffer defeat at Watford after 42 minutes.

Two goals down before half-time but a brace from an unlikely source in first-half stoppage time turned the game around.

Defender Mina found the net from two corner kicks to pull the Toffees level before the break.

The Colombia international had not scored this season but what a time to break his duck as Everton went on to seal a 3-2 win.

Another defender at the double. The Chelsea man is a new entry this week following his brace at Leicester on Saturday.

After heading into the break all square at the King Power, Rudiger gave Frank Lampard’s side the initiative with a headed goal a minute after the restart.

Leicester went ahead but Rudiger’s fantastic effort on his 100th appearance for the Blues ensured they came away with a point.

Rudiger missed the first half of the campaign through injury but will be an integral player as Chelsea aim for a top-four finish.

Liverpool forward Salah has jumped up the rankings following his two goals against Southampton.

The Egyptian finished off a nice move with a delightful chip over the keeper in the 71st minute and added his second and the Reds’ fourth in the 90th minute as he bundled home Roberto Firmino’s pass.

The brace saw him move to within three goals of leading scorer Vardy. Salah has scored four in his last four league games.

The Brazilian No 9 didn’t find the net as Liverpool saw off Southampton but he was at his best at Anfield.

Firmino was instrumental in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s opener, involved in the build-up play on the halfway line and supplied a backheel assist for his team-mate.

He played a pinpoint pass to Jordan Henderson to score Liverpool’s second and also supplied the pass for Salah’s second goal of the game. Not a bad day at the office at all.

The Liverpool captain has moved to the top of the tree following another commanding display in the middle of the park against Southampton, capped with a goal.

The England midfielder has been superb this campaign and is now favourite to claim the PFA Player of the Year gong.

Henderson started the attack which led to Liverpool’s first goal and played a sublime through ball to Salah for Liverpool’s third.

The 29-year-old is the driving force in Liverpool’s team.