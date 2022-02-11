Which nation has the most Six Nations victories?

Which country has the most Six Nations championships?

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales competed for the coveted Six Nations Championship once again in 2021.

With the 2022 edition underway, we take a look back at the competition’s history and how it has grown to be one of the most prestigious titles in rugby union.

The Home Nations Championship was established in 1883 with only four teams: England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.

With the addition of France in 1940, the group was dubbed the Five Nations.

When Italy joined at the turn of the millennium, it became the Six Nations as we know it today.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

The ‘Grand Slam’ is awarded to a team that wins all of its games.

The wooden spoon is a symbolic trophy awarded to the last-place team.