Which NBA team is the greatest ever?

Best Team Ever Bracket series, in which the greatest of all time compete against each other in their most dominant seasons until we ultimately crown a champion in every sport. The championship round poll ends on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

The final round of the NBA staple has two dynasties in mind – a Golden State Warriors group that collapsed this season and the Chicago Bulls outfit that was recorded in the upcoming Michael Jordan documentary – and the biggest player of the game against its largest talent pool.

The semifinals brought some fascinating results. The 2017 Warriors received 53 percent of the vote in a narrow victory against the Los Angeles Lakers in 1972. The timeliness could have brought the Warriors to the final, but a likely combination of the big LA believers and a healthy respect for Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain kept it tight. On the other side of the bracket, the 1996 bulls trumped a loaded Boston Celtics squad from 1986 and received three quarters of the vote. The Jordan mysticism is a powerful thing.

Steve Kerr is the connection between the two teams. While some of his former Bulls teammates with 72 wins believe they beat the Warriors with 73 wins, Kerr was friendlier to the team he is now training. “I think it would depend on Steph Curry 3 going back over Michael Jordan this summer,” he told ESPN.com. “And we will never know whether it goes in or not.” Oh, and these warriors added Kevin Durant.

Best teams ever: NBA edition, championship round. (Yahoo Sports Illustration) More

2017 Golden State Warriors vs. 1996 Chicago Bulls

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “No. 1: 2017 warrior“data-reactid =” 33 “>No. 1: 2017 warrior

Best playoff record in NBA history (16-1).

Seventh best record in the regular season of all time (67-15).

Launched four All-Stars and two MVPs.

The warriors played without manual control and with the ability to apply zone defense principles, and they perfected the development of both by putting the ground down with a number of legendary shooters and defensively shrinking it with a swarming defense that changed everything. While Durant, Curry and Klay Thompson bombed opponents in an attack aided by defensive stalwarts Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green, the 2017 Warriors scored the best offensive rating in NBA history and the league’s second best defense, dominating one player in the Jordanian stratosphere. LeBron James, on the way to the title.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “No. 3: 1996 Bulls“data-reactid =” 39 “>No. 3: 1996 Bulls

Fourth of six championships in eight seasons.

Highest net score in NBA history (13.4 points per 100 possessions).

Set a record 21 years with 72 wins in the regular season.

Brilliant as Golden State’s offensive was, Jordan’s bulls were just a tick behind, despite making 1,200 fewer 3-point attempts in the season. Their defenses were just as swarmable and switchable and statistically had better hair than the warriors. Both teams had multiple defensive options to throw at Jordan and the Splash Brothers, not that anyone could take them out. Scottie Pippen would likely be busy with Durant, leaving Toni Kukoc behind to hide on Iguodala and an epic struggle between Green and Dennis Rodman. Matchups don’t get any better.

