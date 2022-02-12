Which rugby matches will be broadcast live on ITV and the BBC during the Six Nations?

Which rugby games will be broadcast live on ITV and BBC during the Six Nations?

The second weekend of the Six Nations tournament has arrived.

France leads the table after defeating Ireland, while England faces Italy in search of their first win.

In addition, all games in the tournament are broadcast for free.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

Friday, February 5th

Ireland vs. Wales (ITVS4C) Ireland vs. Wales (ITVS4C

Scotland wins 20-17 against England on BBC One.

2/06

ITV broadcasts the match between France and Italy at 3 p.m.

the 12th of February

BBC OneS4C: Wales vs. Scotland (2.15pm)

ITV (France vs. Ireland, 4.45 p.m.)

the 13th of February

England vs. Italy (3 p.m.) on ITV

The 26th of February

Scotland vs. France (BBC One, 2.15pm)

ITVS4C: England vs. Wales (4:45 p.m.)

27th of February

ITV: Ireland vs. Italy (3 p.m.)

On March 11th,

BBC One, Wales vs. France, 8 p.m.

March 12th, 2019

Scotland vs. Italy (2.15pm) on ITV

ITV: England vs. Ireland (4:45 p.m.).

19th of March

Wales vs Italy (BBC OneS4C, 2.15pm)

ITV: Ireland vs. Scotland (4:45 p.m.)

ITV: France vs. England (8 p.m.)