While awaiting trial, a former NFL player was discovered dead in prison.

While awaiting trial, a former NFL player was discovered dead in his cell.

According to the Kansas City Star, Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii, a former NFL defensive tackle, died after being found unresponsive in prison earlier this week.

He had reached the age of 43.

Siavii was facing federal criminal charges and was awaiting trial.

In August of this year, he was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms.

Siavii’s name was later mentioned in relation to a drug trafficking conspiracy.

On Thursday afternoon, the former NFL defensive tackle was discovered unresponsive at the US Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

At a nearby hospital, he was later pronounced dead.

How he died is still a mystery.

“Siavii, 43, was discovered unresponsive around 2:35 p.m. at the US Penitentiary at Leavenworth,” said Anna Armijo, a spokeswoman for the US Bureau of Prisons.

He was treated by prison staff before being transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

