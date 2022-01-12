While Covid is upbeat, Novak Djokovic acknowledges that he broke the isolation and calls it a “mistake.”

NOVAK Djokovic has admitted to breaking his isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 due to a “mistake.”

The anti-vax tennis star has been accused of repeatedly breaking Covid rules by arriving in Australia without being jabbed, igniting a debate over whether he should be deported.

Now, in an Instagram post, the Serbian tennis star admits that he met with a journalist two days after he tested positive in Belgrade, two days before his departure for Australia.

“I want to emphasize that I have worked very hard to ensure everyone’s safety and my compliance with testing obligations,” he wrote.

“On December 14, I went to a basketball game in Belgrade, where it was reported that a number of people had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Despite the fact that I had no Covid symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on December 16 that came back negative, and I also took an official and approved PCR test on the same day out of an abundance of caution.”

“The next day, I went to a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children, and before going, I took a rapid antigen test, which came back negative.”

“I was asymptomatic and feeling fine, and I didn’t find out about the positive PCR test until after the event.”

“I was at my tennis center in Belgrade the next day, December 18, to fulfill a long-standing commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photoshoot.”

All other events were canceled.

“I felt compelled to proceed with the L’Equipe interview because I didn’t want to disappoint the journalist.”

“Except when my photograph was being taken, I kept a social distance and wore a mask.”

Djokovic’s statement also addressed the error in his travel declaration, which was made public earlier this week by Australia’s Federal Circuit and Family Court.

In the 14 days leading up to his departure for the Australian Open in Melbourne, the anti-vaxxer checked a box claiming he had not traveled to any other countries.

He arrived in Australia late on January 5, but social media posts revealed that he had spent time in Spain during that time, with photos of him practicing on a tennis court in Marbella.

He blamed his agent’s “human error” for the incident.

“On the subject of my travel declaration, it was submitted on my behalf by my support team – as I told immigration officials when I arrived – and my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative error in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia.”

“This was an unintentional human error.”

We are living in difficult times as a result of a global pandemic, and…

