While infected with Covid, Novak Djokovic met 25 children and greeted people at THREE events.

NOVAK Djokovic met with 25 children and greeted attendees at THREE events while infected with Covid, despite the fact that he is facing jail time for breaking isolation rules.

After becoming embroiled in a vaccine row that threatens to overshadow his sport’s first major competition of the year, the anti-vax tennis superstar has been accused of repeatedly breaking Covid rules.

Djokovic is facing widespread criticism after revealing that he knowingly disobeyed isolation orders while infected, a crime punishable by up to three years in prison under his country’s laws.

If Djokovic had attended events despite a positive test, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told the BBC, “it would be a clear breach of rules, because if you are positive, you would have to be isolated.”

Breaking Covid rules can result in a three-year prison sentence in Serbian law.

Djokovic attended three events after testing positive for the virus on December 16 and was photographed wearing no mask at all of them, but claims he only found out he had Covid during the final one.

On December 16, Djokovic tested positive for Covid, according to court documents.

Those who receive a positive result in Serbia are legally required to isolate for 14 days.

However, on the same day, he attended a panel discussion and a ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, to celebrate the unveiling of a stamp in his honor.

Djokovic posted pictures from the event the next day on Twitter, showing him shaking hands with someone without a mask.

Other photos show him as a panelist at an indoor discussion for his charitable foundation, again without a face covering.

Djokovic’s own lawyers claim he took a PCR test shortly after 1 p.m., according to evidence.

The result came back positive the same day, around 8 p.m., according to documentation from Serbia’s Institute of Public Health.

However, according to Djokovic’s new Instagram statement, he had no idea he had Covid at the time.

“I want to emphasize that I have worked very hard to ensure everyone’s safety and my compliance with testing obligations,” he wrote.

“On December 14, I went to a basketball game in Belgrade, where it was reported that a number of people had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Despite having no Covid symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on December 16 and received a negative result, and out of an abundance of caution, I…

An honor to receive my very own Serbian stamp. Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift! I’m humbled!! Excited to share we’ll partner with the Serbian National Postal Service on @novakfoundation projects for every child to have the opportunity to attend preschool 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ww8Zma95NU — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 17, 2021