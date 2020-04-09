Who are the best catchers in Red Sox history? Ranking of the top 5

For a position so important for baseball – no player handles the ball more often – the fishing spots in the history of the Red Sox are surprisingly flat.

Several seasons include players like Johnny Peacock, Pinch Thomas, Hick Cady, Roxy Walters and Muddy Ruel, names that sound like they should be bouncers in front of big players.

The lack of talent can partly explain why the Red Sox routinely showed rotten starting rotations, at least until Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez and Co. arrived to give the club perennial Cy Young rivals, no matter who was behind the plate.

If this list had expanded to 10 instead of five, you would surprise some of the names. Wally Schang, someone? How about Bill Carrigan? There would definitely be room for Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

However, the overall talent level may be low, but the top 5 are real, with three all-stars and two hall of famers.

Click here for the top five catchers in Red Sox history.

