In this world without live sports, we have to find something to talk about. Earlier this week, Bills recipient Stefon Diggs helped fill the vacuum with a simple tweet:

"Top 5 wideouts to ever play the game . . . GO."

Simms and I did just that PFT Live, with a five-round draft of the best recipients in NFL history. We excluded Jerry Rice from the process because he is the best consensus recipient of all time and perhaps the best player who has ever played in a position.

So, with Rice in 1st place, where did we go from there? Find out by watching the video. And then vote with your thoughts below on your own top 5 or where and how our lists are wrong.

Who are the best recipients ever? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk