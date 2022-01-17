The Cowboys’ Final Play Was Called By Whom?
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers had one of the most bizarre playoff finishes we’ve ever seen.
After a Dak Prescott run up the middle in the fourth quarter, Dallas fell to San Francisco, 23-17.
The Cowboys had the ball near the 40-yard line and were down six points.
The offense had plenty of time to throw a couple of Hail Marys!
Instead, the Cowboys rushed Prescott up the middle in an attempt to get closer to the goal line.
Prescott had a successful run, gaining nearly 20 yards on the ground.
He was unable to complete the final play as time expired.
Report: Here’s Who Called The Cowboys’ Final Play
What a way to end the game! #SuperWildCardpic.twitter.com/esKKpbkrQn
— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022
I’m told OC Kellen Moore called the QB run and Mike McCarthy was on the headset to OK it. Not either’s finest hour. Dak should have checked off. I don’t get any of it.
— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 17, 2022