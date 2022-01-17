The Cowboys’ Final Play Was Called By Whom?

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers had one of the most bizarre playoff finishes we’ve ever seen.

After a Dak Prescott run up the middle in the fourth quarter, Dallas fell to San Francisco, 23-17.

The Cowboys had the ball near the 40-yard line and were down six points.

The offense had plenty of time to throw a couple of Hail Marys!

Instead, the Cowboys rushed Prescott up the middle in an attempt to get closer to the goal line.

Prescott had a successful run, gaining nearly 20 yards on the ground.

He was unable to complete the final play as time expired.

Report: Here’s Who Called The Cowboys’ Final Play

