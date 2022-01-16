Who Could Be The Steelers’ Quarterback In 2022, According To A Report

Who Might The Steelers Have At Quarterback In 2022?

Even though the Steelers play the Chiefs on Sunday night, it’s never too early to start thinking about who will be the starting quarterback next season.

After this season, Ben Roethlisberger is expected to retire, leaving Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins as the team’s only quarterbacks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, both are expected to compete for the starting job next season after Rudolph has waited a few years.

He also claims that the team will likely add a quarterback through the NFL Draft, despite the fact that this year’s class is weaker than last year’s.

