Who is Deshazor Everett, and what happened in his Virginia car accident?

A car accident in Virginia on Thursday night resulted in the death of a passenger and the hospitalization of the driver.

Deshazor Everett, a Washington football player, was driving the car.

The Washington Football Team’s Everett, 29, is a starter.

In 2015, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Washington Redskins the following year.

He attended Texas A&M University and played college football there.

The NFL player with the number 22 ranking has a net worth of around (dollar)1.5 million.

A single-car accident involving two people occurred around 9:15 p.m. on December 23, 2021 in Loudoun County, Virginia.

“The driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when around 9:15 p.m. the vehicle left the right side of the road, struck several trees, and rolled over,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Everett was rushed to the hospital for “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” according to WTOP.

After the accident, the passenger was transported to StoneSprings Hospital, where she died.

The vehicle’s top speed is still being investigated.

Olivia S Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died in a freak car accident when she was 29 years old.

She was a passenger in Everett’s car at the time.

