Who is Gracie Gold, a figure skater from the United States?

Gracie Gold is a figure skater from the United States.

GRACIE Gold made headlines in January 2022 after an outstanding performance at the US Figure Skating Championships.

After a hiatus to deal with mental health issues and an eating disorder, her routine marked a long-awaited return to the ice.

Gold, 26, is an American figure skater who was born on August 17, 1995.

The Newton, Massachusetts native has competed for the United States on several occasions, including the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where she won a bronze medal.

She is a two-time US national champion as well as a two-time World Team Trophy champion, having won the Trophée Éric Bompard in 2015.

In 2017, Gold made headlines when she announced that she would be “taking some time off” to “seek professional help.”

According to USA Today, Gold’s performance at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships was the first time she had competed in a short program without making a mistake since 2014.

Gold received a score of 67.61 after her three-minute routine to “East of Eden” at the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee. While she did not win, her performance was “as practiced” and an inspiration to others.

She told the Washington Post after her performance, “I was just overwhelmed that I really did everything that you could want,” adding, “I built a whole career of bombing shorts at nationals and not from a lack of training.”

“…Every jump was going up, we were rotating, and we were coming down as we had practiced,” she continued.

According to NBC Sports, Gold placed sixth overall, behind Isabeau Levito and Lindsay Thorngren.

Gold has been candid about her mental health struggles over the years, explaining how bad it was to the New York Times in 2019.

“I was suicidal for months,” she told the news organization, adding that she “could not stand the sight of herself” and struggled with simple tasks like brushing her teeth and hair.

“I’d probably be dead if I’d just kept going the way I was in Detroit,” she added.

“When I heard someone say, ‘I’m so depressed,’ I thought to myself, ‘Tough it out.'”

She moved to Philadelphia in 2018 after seeking treatment and began training with a new coach in anticipation of her return.

If you or someone you know is struggling with any of the issues raised in this story, call 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line to 741741.