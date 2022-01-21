Who is Leah Rapoport, Ian Rapoport’s wife?

Leah Rapoport is the wife of Ian Rapoport.

IAN Rapoport is a sports journalist, commentator, and TV analyst based in the United States who focuses on the National Football League (NFL).

He has been married to wife Leah Rapoport since 2009.

Ian and Leah have been married since May 2009, after Ian proposed to her in 2008.

Max and Jude are the couple’s sons.

According to her LinkedIn, Leah worked as a manager at Starbucks for about ten years, from 2010 to 2019, and also worked as a branch manager at Regions Bank for eight months.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Mississippi State University’s College of Business and Industry.

Since July 2013, Ian has been an NFL Network Insider.

He joined NFL Network and other platforms in April 2012 as a Dallas-based field reporter who also covered league-wide topics.

Since then, he’s moved to New York and expanded his coverage to include the entire league.

Rapoport is the primary NFL Insider for several NFL Media channels, providing live hits, media reports, and full-length insider pieces on NFL GameDay Morning.

On a regular basis, he can be seen on NFL Total Access and NFL Now, as well as on live television during major events like the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft, providing news updates.

The NFL’s regular season in 2021 has come to an end, and the postseason in 2022 has begun.

Only eight teams will qualify for the Divisional round, which will be held next weekend.

The Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers are among the NFL playoff teams still in contention.

