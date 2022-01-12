Who is Lindsey Vonn dating and what is her net worth?

Who is Lindsey Vonn dating and how much money does she have?

Lindsey Vonn, an Olympic gold medalist, is one of the most accomplished ski racers in the world.

Vonn’s illustrious career spanned 19 years, during which he won four World Cup titles and competed in four Olympic Games.

Lindsey Vonn was born on October 18, 1984, in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Thanks to her father, Alan Kildow, who won a national junior title at the age of 18 before suffering a devastating knee injury, Vonn was drawn to skiing at a young age.

The athlete, who began skiing at the age of two, has won two gold medals at the Olympic Games and one gold medal at the World Championships.

Lindsey Vonn is one of only two women to have won four World Cup overall titles.

However, due to injuries to her left knee, she missed several seasons and worked as an NBC News correspondent covering the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

On February 1, 2019, Lindsey Vonn announced her retirement via Instagram.

“I have accepted that I will not be able to continue skiing,” she wrote on the photo.

“Thank you for the incredible years, for your unwavering support, and for making my job so enjoyable,” Vonn said.

On February 10, 2019, the 34-year-old champion skier announced his retirement from the sport.

Vonn has amassed a net worth of (dollar)12 million over the course of her 19-year skiing career, according to celebritynetworth.

Lindsey Vonn married Thomas Vonn for the first time, and she kept his last name.

On September 29, 2007, they married, and on January 9, 2013, they divorced.

She later began dating Tiger Woods, a pro golfer and fellow athlete.

Vonn and Woods had a relationship that lasted from March 2013 to May 2015.

Kenan Smith, an NFL assistant coach, was the Olympic skier’s boyfriend from 2016 to November 2017.

Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban, a hockey player, started dating in June of 2018.

Vonn and Subban announced their engagement on August 29th, 2019.

The former couple made headlines once more when they announced their split on Instagram in December 2020.