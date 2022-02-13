Who is the only person to have won the Super Bowl and the World Series in the same year?

Football and baseball are two very different sports that require very different skill sets in order to compete at a professional level.

As a result, finding someone who can compete at the highest level in both the NFL and MLB and win both the Super Bowl and the World Series is extremely rare.

Deion Sanders is the only athlete to have appeared in both the Super Bowl and the World Series as of this writing.

During his NFL career, he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, who won Super Bowl XXIX.

He also won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX.

Despite playing in one World Series as a baseball player, he was unable to win it.

Deion Sanders is a former NFL player and current Barstool Sports analyst who was born on August 9, 1967, in Fort Myers, Florida.

He also serves as the head coach for Jackson State University.

Deion played 14 seasons in the NFL, with stops at the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens.

He also spent nine seasons as an outfielder for various MLB teams, including the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.

Deion was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011, respectively.

Deion Sanders’ net worth is estimated to be (dollar)40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His sources of income are his sporting career, as well as brand sponsorships and advertisements.

As a media personality, he also has a steady income.

