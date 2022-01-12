Who is Viollette Menefee, Curt Menefee’s wife?

Viollette Menefee is Curt Menefee’s wife.

CURT Menefee is a sportscaster in the United States who works closely with the National Football League.

Viollette, his wife, and he have been married since 2013.

Viollette Menefee is the wife of FOX NFL Sunday sports commentator Curt Menefee, who is from Oak Park, Illinois.

They got engaged on July 19, 2012, and married in Ravello, Italy, less than a year later.

Curt and Viollette married on May 31, 2013, with fellow FOX NFL analyst Jay Glazer serving as Curt’s best man.

Rather than asking for gifts, the couple requested that guests donate to the Braille Institute of Los Angeles.

Viollette works as a nurse, and the two live in Los Angeles.

Curt is a FOX sports broadcaster who was born on July 22, 1965.

Curt was born in Atlanta and attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he received his bachelor’s degree.

Curt was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity in high school, and in 2016 he was inducted into the Sigma Nu Hall of Fame.

Curt received an honorary doctorate in journalism from his alma mater in 2010 and gave the commencement speech.

Curt went on to work as a sports anchor for WNYW, the FOX flagship station in New York, after college.

He also worked for WTLV in Jacksonville, FL; KTCK in Dallas, TX; WISC-TV in Madison, WI; and KTVT in Dallas, TX.

Curt was a sports reporter for MSG Networks’ SportsDesk show before joining FOX Sports as a full-time employee.

Curt started his career at FOX as a sideline reporter in 1997 before moving on to play-by-play.

Curt took over as host of FOX NFL Sunday ten years later in 2007.

He’s also covered other sports for FOX, collaborating with Jose Mota on MLB coverage in 2008 and hosting the UEFA Champions League Final in 2010.

Curt, along with Randy Couture and Jon Jones, began hosting UFC on FOX on November 12, 2011.

In 2015, Curt was in charge of covering the US Open Championship, and in 2020, he will host an XFL game.

Curt Menefee has a net worth of around (dollar)3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Curt’s reporting has earned him numerous awards, including the Associated Press Award for Best Sports Reporter in New York and four Katie Awards for Best Sportscast and Best Sports Special.

The Katie Award is Texas’ version of the Emmy Award.