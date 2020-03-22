WHO refuses to assess whether the Games should be suspended

The World Health Organization (WHO) has refused to assess whether the Tokyo 2020 Olympics should be held in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that affects the entire world, assuring that “it is not their function”.

“It is not the role of the WHO to cancel or not cancel any kind of event,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told the DPA Agency from Geneva.

However, the health agency at the United Nations (UN) is advising the hosts and organizers of major events such as the Olympics on how to deal with risks.

“Any decision to change a planned international event should be based on a careful assessment of the risks and how they can be managed, and the level of event planning,” Jasarevic said, emphasizing that it was up to governments and organizing committees to make judgments about it. .