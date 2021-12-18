Who will Man United face in the Champions League’s Last 16 round, and when will the draw take place today?

Who will Manchester United face in the Champions League’s Last 16 round, and when will the draw take place today?

MANCHESTER UNITED is preparing for the Champions League’s Last 16 round.

Ralf Rangnick’s team has already qualified as group winners, which means they will be SEEDED in the draw.

They will also avoid the other group winners, such as Bayern Munich of Germany.

Instead, United will face a team that finished second in their group, though it could still be a big name like Lionel Messi’s PSG.

Remember that teams from the same country are not allowed to meet in the next round, so Chelsea will not be able to face United.

Paris Saint-Germain is a French football club.

Atletico Madrid is a Spanish football club based in Madrid.

Sporting Lisbon is a club based in Lisbon, Portugal

Inter Milan is a professional football club based in

Benfica is a Portuguese football club based in Lisbon

RB Salzburg is a club based in Salzburg, Austria

On Monday, December 13th, the Champions League last 16 draw will be held.

At 11 a.m. UK time, the draw should begin.

There could be some preamble and chats with former Champions League stars who have a knack for pulling the balls from the pot.

The balls will be drawn live on BT Sport, the UK broadcaster of the Champions League.

Fans can also watch the draw for free on Uefa.com and YouTube.

The eight first legs, with two games each night, will be played on February 15, 16, 22, and 23, 2022.

On March 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022, the second legs will be held, with two ties being played each night.