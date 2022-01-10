Who’s reading Catch 88 in that Uber Eats commercial?

Who’s reading Catch 88 in the Uber Eats commercial?

WHILE Uber Eats is best known for its food delivery, the company also has a number of well-known commercials that feature well-known and well-known faces.

In a commercial released in October, a well-known face appeared in an Uber Eats commercial while reading a copy of Catch 88.

Dez Bryant, a football player, appears to be capable of catching not only footballs but also meals.

For dinner, the wide receiver in the commercial ordered mahi-mahi with spicy ketchup through the Uber Eats app.

Bryant caught the bag with one hand and held it like a football when it was delivered.

Bryant assures the audience that he caught the bag of food and that it wasn’t a fluke.

Bryant’s team number is 88, despite the fact that Catch 88 isn’t a real book but rather a parody of Joseph Heller’s novel Catch 22.

Bryant, a free agent in the National Football League (NFL), was born on November 4, 1988.

While playing collegiate football at Oklahoma State in 2008, he was named All-American.

The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and he earned three Pro Bowl invites and was named an All-Pro in 2014.

On November 5, 2009, Bryant announced his intention to enter the 2010 NFL Draft, and he was widely regarded as the best wide receiver available.

After being dropped due to character issues, the Cowboys moved up with the New England Patriots, moving from 27th to 24th, to select Bryant.

In exchange for a third-round draft choice, the franchise received the Patriots’ fourth-round selection, which was the 119th overall pick.

On October 27, 2020, Bryant was added to the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

He was promoted to the active roster for the team’s weeks 9 and 10 games against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, respectively, on November 7 and November 21, and then relegated to the practice squad after each game.

Uber Eats is one of the most popular meal delivery apps, and they’ve enlisted the help of a slew of celebrities, athletes, and others to promote their services, which include delivering your favorite food from your favorite local restaurant to your front door.

Prior to the release of Bryant’s Uber Eats commercial in 2021, the food delivery company had previously released commercials with Elton John and Lil Nas X.

Uber Eats also released a commercial featuring gymnast Simone Biles and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness during the summer.

