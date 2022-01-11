Why 32 seeds and protected routes should be scrapped to reinvigorate grand slams in the Australian Open 2022 draw

Because of a system that caters to the desires of the top players, many early-round matches are without risk or excitement.

This is the second week of a grand slam tournament.

For many players, it is holy ground, and for the majority, it is a pipe dream.

The majority of players enter the tournament hoping to squeak through a round or two before colliding with a big-hitter, courtesy of an unfair draw.

The fact that the majority of players enter a tournament without believing they can win is a depressing thought, albeit perhaps a sporting truism.

Maybe that’s how it should be, or how it has to be – but what if it’s not?

The draw is currently rigged in favor of the better players, and especially heavily in favor of those with the best chance of winning.

Aside from having their pick of match time and schedule, the No. 1 seed effectively has their pick of opponent.

The next best player in the other half of the draw is kept as far away from them as possible, the top 10 are extremely unlikely to get in their way before the quarter-final, and they won’t even face another top-30 player until they’ve played two matches.

Even then, it’s likely that their first real test will come after more than 100 players have been dismissed.

In the last ten years, the average ranking of Novak Djokovic’s first-round opponent in grand slams has been 88.

Roger Federer has a score of 99.

Rafael Nadal has the number 110.

In their combined 30 years of tennis, they have only lost on the stage twice.

It is hardly in jeopardy to do so less than once every ten years.

When an underdog story emerges in tennis, governing bodies and tournaments milk it for all it’s worth.

Last year, it was the story of the tournament when Aslan Karatsev reached the semi-finals in Melbourne and Emma Raducanu won the US Open after qualifying.

Most British fans will recall Marcus Willis, a relative unknown who made it to the second round of Wimbledon in 2016 but ran into Roger Federer, whose draw ensured he would not face a.

