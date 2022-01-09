Why are Arsenal playing Nottingham Forest in an all-white kit?

Arsenal will wear an all-WHITE kit for their FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest to protest knife crime.

The club’s ‘No More Red’ campaign against youth violence in the capital will be launched with the release of the bespoke shirt.

The Gunners have teamed up with adidas, the club’s kit sponsor, to expand on their work with young people through their Arsenal in the Community initiative.

The program’s mentors include Idris Elba, a megastar actor, and Ian Wright, a club legend.

“From the time young people leave school until they’re at home with family, there’s often a void, a dangerous spike of nothing to do,” Elba said.

“We will always see gangs form if there are no options for this after-school period.”

Allow these young people to have choices.”

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to express themselves,” Wright continued.

The ability to live in a secure setting.

The ability to live without fear of violence

“We can never accept the loss of life in our city as ‘normal,’ and it’s critical that we all work together to improve the environment for young people.”

“By providing more opportunities for young people to participate in sports, more support, and access to individuals who can inspire them, we can help make a difference in the lives of young people in London.”

The all-white shirt will not be available for purchase; instead, it will be given to people and organizations working to combat the causes of youth violence.

Between June 2020 and June 2021, London saw over 10,000 knife crime incidents.

Last year saw the city’s highest number of teen murders since records began, with the majority of them involving knife attacks.

Every week, Arsenal in the Community provides sport and educational programs to over 5,000 young people.

