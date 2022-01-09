Why are England and Australia wearing pink to support the McGrath Foundation in the 4th Ashes Test?

The SCG will be pink throughout the Test, with pink stumps and boundary ropes, and both sets of players wearing pink caps on Friday for ‘Jane McGrath Day.’

For this year’s Ashes Test, the Sydney Cricket Ground will be painted pink in support of the McGrath Foundation, which raises funds to help people affected by breast cancer.

This is the 14th year of Glenn McGrath’s initiative, which he started in memory of his late wife, Jane, who died of cancer in 2008.

The foundation has already raised millions of pounds and will attempt to surpass the £1.7 million raised at the Test last year by encouraging fans at home to donate by purchasing virtual pink seats.

Throughout the Test, the SCG will be pink, with the stumps and boundary ropes dyed a vivid salmon.

For day three, which will be “Jane McGrath Day,” both England and Australia’s players will wear pink caps.

Fans inside the stadium will be asked to donate in exchange for one of the famous pink bandanas that have become synonymous with Sydney’s New Year’s Test since it first turned pink in 2008.

McGrath will not be able to attend the entire Test this year after being diagnosed with Covid last week, but organizers are hopeful that if he returns a negative test after seven days of isolation, he will be able to attend the third day.

Whatever the outcome, McGrath is hoping for another memorable year for a charity that provides free care and support to many of the 53 Australians diagnosed with breast cancer every day.

“The last two years have been full of uncertainty for all of us,” McGrath said, “but there’s no doubt that things have gotten even more difficult for people living with breast cancer.”

“What we can do is come together in pink.”

Pink, we’ve always said, is more than just a color.

Pink is a way of life for us.

It’s a show of support for breast cancer patients not only at the SCG, but all over Australia and beyond.

“This year, regardless of whether you’re on the ground, at home,’stuck in iso,’ or watching from afar,

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Why England and Australia are wearing pink for 4th Ashes Test to support the McGrath Foundation