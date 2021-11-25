Why are golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka feuding?

Why do Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, two of the best golfers in the world, despise each other?

GOLF is frequently referred to as a gentleman’s sport, suitable for the wealthy, famous, and laid-back.

But, as with any sport, rivalry emerges from time to time, and that is certainly the case with Ryder Cup teammates Bryan DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

The two have had their share of squabbles over the years, and their feud continued at the recent PGA Championship, which Phil Mickelson won.

Here’s everything you need to know about DeChambeau’s savage rivalry with Koepka…

Their beef began in 2018, when Koepka chastised DeChambeau for his slow play.

“I just don’t get how hitting a golf ball takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15,” Koepka said at the time.

“It’s always between two clubs; there’s a short miss and a long miss.”

“It irritates me to no end.”

DeChambeau retaliated by pointing out that Koepka lacked abs.

However, Koepka took advantage of the situation to respond to DeChambeau with a retort of his own.

“You were right @b_dechambeau, I am two short of a six pack,” he tweeted alongside a photo of his four Major championship trophies.

@b_dechambeau, you were correct, I’m two packs short! pic.twitter.comaCJ1jimId6

Last month at the USPGA Championship, the two ruffled each other once more.

DeChambeau walked behind Koepka during an interview and made a sarcastic remark about the 31-year-old, who rolled his eyes in response.

“I’ve f*ing lost my train of thought hearing that bulls**t,” Koepka continued.

Following that, it was revealed that DeChambeau would team up with NFL star Aaron Rodgers to compete in a charity match against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

“Sorry bro AaronRodgers12.,” Koepka tweeted.

“@BKoepka It’s nice to be living rent-free inside your head!” DeChambeau responded, as usual, quickly.

It’s nice to be able to live rent-free in your head, @BKoepka!

The duo, on the other hand, may soon be forced to collaborate, as US Open organizers are rumored to be planning to pair Koepka and DeChambeau for the US Open.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020