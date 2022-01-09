Why are there no FA Cup replays? Major changes mean that draws will be decided by extra time and penalties.

Why are there no FA Cup replays? Because of the major changes, extra time and penalties will be used to decide ties.

To combat Covid-related fixture congestion, the FA has removed replays from this year’s competition’s third and fourth rounds.

The FA Cup third round begins this weekend, with Premier League and Championship clubs competing for the first time in the competition, with 32 games scheduled.

The competition has stayed true to form, with several potential giantkillings on the horizon: League Two Swindon Town will face Premier League leaders Manchester City, National League Chesterfield will face European champions Chelsea, and sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers will face Championship Reading.

Replays have been removed from the third and fourth rounds, as they were last season, due to a notable change in this year’s competition.

Replays have been a part of the FA Cup since its inception in the nineteenth century.

If teams are still tied after 90 minutes, they will now be decided by extra time and penalty shootouts.

The FA made its decision in mid-December, as the impact of Covid-19 on English football was starting to become more noticeable.

Matches have been postponed across the pyramid due to the Omicron variant’s emergence, as players and staff have been forced to self-isolate.

These games will have to be replayed at some point, and it is feared that the combination of these re-arrangements and FA Cup replays will result in unmanageable fixture congestion, jeopardizing the season’s completion.

“This exceptional decision was approved by the FA Board on Friday 17 December in the wider interest of English football to alleviate the possibility of fixture congestion, following several postponements in recent days and continued uncertainty ahead due to Covid-19,” the FA said in a statement.

“Ties in this season’s third and fourth rounds will be played to a finish on the day, with extra time and penalty shootouts if necessary.”

While purists may object to any changes to the FA Cup’s long-standing traditions, it is clear that the FA considered the entire English football calendar – not just one competition – when making its decision.

Premier League clubs, particularly those with European commitments, will undoubtedly welcome the reduced fixture congestion and reduced number of fixtures.

