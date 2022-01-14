Why Charlie Patino’s debut could be crucial in the upcoming Tottenham vs Arsenal match

According to Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s North London derby against Tottenham on Sunday could be called off.

The Spaniard is missing a number of players, but young star Charlie Patino’s recent full debut against Nottingham Forest could be crucial in determining whether the game is played.

Patino made his Arsenal debut in the Gunners’ 1-0 loss at the City Ground.

Matches should be played if a club can field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper ‘either from its squad list or appropriately experienced under-21 players’, according to Premier League rules.

The North London derby is still set to take place as of Friday morning.

And here, SunSport explains what we know so far about Covid and injury postponements, as well as the Premier League’s rules on the subject.

The North London derby could be called off, according to Mikel Arteta, because Arsenal are missing a number of key players for the match against Tottenham.

The Gunners were reduced to ten men in the first half of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Granit Xhaka was sent off before his Liverpool teammates earned a goalless draw at Anfield on Thursday night.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

In addition, Arteta’s team had to deal with Cedric Soares and Eddie Nketiah being forced off within the first half hour.

Arsenal may now be missing as many as 11 players.

Due to injury and illness, their squad may be as small as 12 players for the match, putting the match in jeopardy.

“It is a possibility in every game,” Arteta said after the Liverpool game when asked about that possibility.

“From our side, from the opponent’s side, because of the number of issues everyone is experiencing, and because it happens every week.”

“We try to prepare games as if we’ll be playing them.”

“Whatever happens along the way will be what it is.”

Matches must be played if a club can field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper ‘either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced under-21 players’, according to Premier League rules.

After Patino went up against Forest, that latter aspect could be the deciding factor.

In the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Sunderland, he came off the bench to score.

Despite Granit Xhaka’s red card and Bukayo Saka’s late injury, Arsenal finished with nine fit outfield players on the pitch at Anfield.

Patino, Pablo Mari, and Eddie Nketiah were also on the bench.

That’s a lot…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.