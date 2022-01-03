Why Did Antonio Brown Refuse To Return To The Game, According To Reports?

Why Did Antonio Brown Refuse To Return To The Game, According To The Report?

It appears that we have a reason for Bucs receiver Antonio Brown’s decision to leave the team on Sunday.

It appeared at first to be a brawl among teammates, but it turned out to be a brawl among members of the coaching staff.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, head coach Bruce Arians reportedly told Brown to return to the game, and it snowballed from there.

“About halfway through yesterday’s game, Bruce Arians and the offensive staff instructed Antonio Brown to enter the game.

“They thought he was fine,” Rapoport said.

“Antonio Brown didn’t think he was in good shape.

For several weeks, he had been suffering from an ankle injury.

He didn’t practice on Thursday, and he didn’t practice again on Friday.”

“I had my doubts about whether or not he’d be able to play.”

According to what I understand, he informed the staff that he would not be participating in the game because he did not believe he was healthy.

‘If you’re not going to go into the game when we tell you to go into the game, then you can’t be here,’ said the offensive coaches and Bruce Arians.

The Bucs then threw him off the sideline and cut him from the team as a result of this.

Brown had three catches for 26 yards in the game.

This roster cut comes just a week after Arians defended Brown after he was caught with a forged vaccination card and was suspended by the NFL.

After severing ties with a third team, it’s unclear whether Brown will return to the NFL.