Why did Marc Overmars leave Ajax, and what did he say about ‘inappropriate messages’?

Ajax announced on Sunday night that MARC OVERMARS had left the club with immediate effect.

It was discovered that the former Arsenal and Holland star had sent “inappropriate messages to female colleagues.”

“Director of Football Affairs Marc Overmars will leave Ajax with immediate effect,” read an official statement from the club.

“After recent discussions with the Supervisory Board and CEO Edwin van der Sar, he made this decision and informed them of his intentions.

“His decision to leave the club is based on a series of inappropriate messages sent to a number of female colleagues over a period of time.”

“I find the situation appalling for everyone, and I agree with Leen Meijaard’s words,” said club CEO and Man Utd legend Edwin van der Sar.

“I also feel obligated to assist my coworkers in my role.”

It’s critical to have a safe sports and work environment.

“In the near future, we will pay even more attention to this.”

“Marc and I have known each other since the early 1990s, first at Ajax and then with the national team, and we have worked together in Ajax management for nearly ten years.”

“All of that has now come to a screeching halt.

“We’re working on something fantastic here at Ajax, so this news will come as a shock to everyone who cares about the club.”

“This is a dramatic situation for everyone who is involved in any way,” said Supervisory Board chairman Leen Meijaard.

“The women who have had to deal with the behavior have been devastated.”

“As soon as we learned of this, we acted quickly, carefully deliberating and weighing what the best course of action was – all in consultation with CEO Edwin van der Sar and with the help of an outside expert.”

“Marc is, without a doubt, Ajax’s best football director.

It was for a good reason that we upgraded and extended his contract.

“Unfortunately, he has crossed a line, and he recognized himself, so he could not continue as director.”

“It’s excruciatingly painful for all of us.”

I’d like to express my hope that everyone involved has the time and space to process this.”

Marc Overmars released a brief statement in which he expressed regret for his actions.

“I’m ashamed,” he expressed his feelings.

I was confronted with reports about my behavior last week.

And how it has been received by others.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t realize I was crossing the line with this until recently.

“All of a sudden, I was under a great deal of stress.”

Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

Without a doubt…

