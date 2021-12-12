Why did the stewards give no penalty after the Hamilton-Verstappen collision on Turn 7 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Despite believing Hamilton had not ceded the advantage he gained by going off track, Red Bull was furious with the stewards for overlooking the incident.

After stewards refused to investigate Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s Turn 7 collision at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Red Bull’s Christian Horner slammed a “total lack of consistency.”

The talk of a potential crash deciding the direction of the 2021 Drivers’ Championship has dominated race week, and there was immediate controversy when the Mercedes driver surged into the lead after the green flag.

Replays showed that the reigning champion appeared to gain an advantage by going off the track, while the Red Bull challenger stayed within the white lines, as their wheels briefly collided.

The FIA, on the other hand, stated over the radio that “Max forced that position” and that the stewards “reviewed it but will not investigate it.”

But he races with Verstappen head-to-head!

“We’re a little bit surprised,” Horner said, noting that Hamilton and Verstappen did not emerge from the scuffle side-by-side, as they did when they went into the turn.

On the radio, former world champion Nico Rosberg agreed that Verstappen was “forcing Lewis out too strongly… but I would also say Lewis didn’t give back everything he gained.”

“My tyres are really struggling,” Verstappen said in the 12th lap.

