Why Did The Texans Fire David Culley?

Why Was David Culley Supposedly Fired By The Texans?

The Houston Texans parted ways with head coach David Culley after just one season on Thursday.

Culley had a 4-13 record during the regular season.

Despite his overachievement with a mediocre roster, the Texans eventually decided to go in a different direction.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network gave us some more details on the Texans’ decision.

According to reports, Culley was fired due to “philosophical differences.”

“Philosophical differences,” Rapoport said on NFL Total Access, “are the reason David Culley was fired.”

“In other words, the Houston Texans wanted David Culley to be willing to make personnel changes, particularly on offense.”

This season, the Texans had the NFL’s 32nd-best offense.

That would explain why Culley’s bosses wanted him to make some adjustments.

