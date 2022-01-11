Why do women wear headguards in Olympic boxing while men don’t?

Why are headguards worn by women in Olympic boxing but not by men?

OLYMPIC boxing was a highlight of the Tokyo 2020 games.

Despite this, Team GB took home SIX medals, including golds for Galal Yafai and Lauren Price.

You may have noticed some differences in the male and female boxing competitions, such as the female boxers’ headgear.

The International Olympic Committee and the International Boxing Association (AIBA) have developed guidelines for boxing headguards.

All boxers, both men and women, were required to wear them prior to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Following the tragic death of pro South Korean fighter Kim Duk-Koo in 1984, the AIBA introduced head protection for the first time.

The athletes competing in the Games are amateurs, and until 2016, headgear was required for their protection.

However, according to a study conducted by the Global Sport Institute, boxers who competed without headgear were less likely to suffer concussions than those who did.

Because the study was limited to men, the headgear was not worn by them at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

However, due to the lack of conclusive data for women, head protection has been retained for women’s boxing in Tokyo to ensure maximum safety.