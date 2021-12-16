Why has Brentford’s match against Manchester United been postponed, and when will the Premier League match be rescheduled?

When will the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United be rescheduled?

MANCHESTER UNITED were looking for their fourth straight Premier League victory as they prepared to face Brentford tonight.

Norwich were beaten 1-0 at Carrow Road last time out, but Ralf Rangnick has made an unbeaten start to his tenure as interim manager.

Brentford, meanwhile, are in the top half of the Premier League table after a fantastic start to their first season, but the two teams will not meet this evening.

With the Omicron variant now dominating in certain parts of the country, the UK is bracing for another wave of coronavirus.

In addition, the Premier League reported 42 positive cases on Monday, the most since the outbreak began.

Man United had their tests done on Sunday, and four of the players who played in the win over Norwich came back positive.

As a result, tonight’s game has been rescheduled.

The first team’s training ground was closed today, and the club contacted the Premier League to request that the game be postponed.

“The Premier League Board has decided to postpone Brentford’s home match against Manchester United, scheduled for Tuesday, 14 December at 19.30 GMT,” according to a statement from the Premier League.

“Due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United’s squad, the decision was made after medical advice.”

The match has yet to be confirmed.

Both teams have a busy festive schedule ahead of them, so this game may have to wait a few weeks.

The Premier League, on the other hand, is likely to want it completed before United’s Champions League schedule resumes in February.

“Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among first-team staff and players, the outbreak necessitates ongoing surveillance,” United said in a statement.

“To help reduce the risk of further infection, first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex were closed for 24 hours, and individuals who tested positive are being isolated in accordance with Premier League protocols.”

“Due to the cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, the Club requested that the match be rescheduled, putting the health of the players and staff first.”

Based on the advice of medical advisors, the Premier League Board decided to postpone the match.

“Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused by Covid-19 to Brentford FC and their fans.

“In due course, [the match]will be rescheduled.”