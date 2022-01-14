Why has England had ‘frank’ conversations with Ollie Robinson about his poor Ashes fitness?

Why has England had ‘frank’ discussions with seamer Ollie Robinson about his poor Ashes fitness?

The seamer has had a good series, but an injury in Hobart following fatigue in Melbourne has the England camp worried.

Following the Ashes series, England will focus on getting Ollie Robinson match fit for the summer after the seamer broke down on the first day of the final Ashes Test in Hobart.

The 28-year-old bowled brilliantly in the first session of the fifth Test, dismissing both David Warner and Steve Smith. However, he pulled up after the second over of the second session, with England confirming he had left the field due to a back spasm.

Robinson’s average speed during that single over after dinner was 69 to 72 mph, a good 10 mph slower than usual.

The Sussex seamer did not bowl again after returning to the field later.

On a tour where his fitness has been questioned, his absence allowed Australia to rally and finish the day on 241 for six, thanks in large part to Travis Head’s brilliant century.

Robinson was rested for the fourth Test in Sydney after appearing to be overworked in the third Test defeat in Melbourne.

Robinson’s fitness and the difference in his speeds between his first and second spells versus his third, fourth, and beyond have been noticeable.

England must push Robinson to get fitter if he is to deliver on the promise he showed during his first year in the Test team, having shown a similar fallibility during the 2021 home summer.

It is, in fact, non-negotiable if he is to achieve long-term success at the highest level.

When asked about Robinson’s fitness before this Test, Root said, “One thing to credit to their team for a long time now is you look at their three main seamers, they have generally managed to keep themselves fit and available and for the last three years operated as a three-man attack along with Nathan Lyon.”

“In that regard, the way they’ve handled their physical situation is instructive for us.”

One thing to note is that they play slightly less cricket than we do.

Nonetheless.

