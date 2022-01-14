Why hasn’t Novak Djokovic been vaccinated? He’ll have to face the reality of the Covid jab at some point.

If he has to fight border controls or movement restrictions at every tournament he visits, the world No. 1 may not be able to add many more grand slams to his collection.

Two great champions left the court in 2017 on their way to the operating table, despite the fact that neither of them realized it at the time.

On Centre Court, Andy Murray’s title defense was fading in a haze of hip pain and big serving as Sam Querrey won 12 of the final 14 games to complete a five-set victory.

No 1 Court was relatively sparsely populated for Djokovic’s quarter-final, despite the fact that he was expected to dispatch Tomas Berdych with relative ease.

When the Czech player pinched a tight first set in a tie-break, Djokovic called for the trainer to work on his right arm, an upset was brewing.

He quietly walked to his chair, picked up his bag, and left the court with his head bowed two games later.

The 30-year-old later admitted that the pain had been building for a year and that doctors had suggested surgery, but no one knew how to fix it.

Only half of the story was true.

He was adamant about finding other options, but he eventually agreed to go under the knife.

Only a year later, Djokovic’s inner turmoil was revealed.

He told The Daily Telegraph that he “just cried for two or three days.”

“I felt like I had failed myself every time I thought about what I had done.”

Djokovic’s anguish stemmed from his belief that human bodies are “self-healing mechanisms,” as well as a strict adherence to a lifestyle that the term “clean living” barely covers, and many aspects of which defy conventional science.

In 2010, a nutritionist pulled down on Djokovic’s arm while the player held a piece of bread in his other hand, the moment that a Marvel movie would identify as the origin of the modern Djokovic superhero – given the subject matter, it’s not unreasonable to draw parallels with the world of fiction –

The diagnosis was gluten intolerance, and Djokovic won three grand slam titles the following year after eliminating wheat from his diet.

I’m in.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Why Novak Djokovic has not been vaccinated – but will eventually have to face the reality of Covid jab