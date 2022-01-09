Why hasn’t Novak Djokovic had his flu shot?

What is the reason for Novak Djokovic’s lack of vaccinations?

Djokovic’s stance was revealed during the 2020 lockdown, after he refused to reveal his vaccination status in October.

Novak Djokovic made his views on vaccinations known to the world around the time of the banana-bread boom and weekly Zoom quizzes, a stance that landed him in an Australian government detention hotel almost two years later.

Sports stars, like many of us, were bored and looking for ways to pass the time during the early 2020 lockdown.

Lionel Messi participated in the toilet roll keepie-uppie challenge, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad tried their hand at virtual F1 racing, and Andy Murray and Kim Sears led the “100-volley challenge.”

Social media was also used by athletes.

Murray, as well as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, spoke to Djokovic on Instagram Live in April of that year, providing sports media outlets with much-needed content at a time when few actual sports were taking place.

Djokovic engaged in a live Facebook chat with fellow Serbian athletes two days after his Instagram Live with Murray.

During this 69-minute conversation, he talked about vaccines and how they might affect his ability to participate in sporting events.

On April 19, 2020, Djokovic said, “I am personally opposed to vaccination and would not want to be forced to take a vaccine in order to travel.”

“However, what will happen if it becomes mandatory? I’ll have to make a choice.”

I have my own opinions on the subject, and I’m not sure if those opinions will change at some point.”

While speaking with “wellness guru” Chervin Jafarieh on an Instagram Live a month later, Djokovic revealed another unusual viewpoint, claiming that polluted water could be purified through positive emotions.

Then, in June, he organized the contentious Adria Tour, an event that lacked social distancing, drew large crowds, and ended prematurely when Covid-19 spread among the players and some of their close associates.

On June 23, 2020, Djokovic confirmed he contracted Covid-19, two days after Grigor Dimitrov’s positive test and a week after the two partied in a Belgrade nightclub with other players such as Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

