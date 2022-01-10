Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not in Manchester United’s lineup tonight against Aston Villa?

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not in Man United’s lineup tonight against Aston Villa?

Manchester United takes on fellow Premier League side Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup tonight on our television screens.

The world’s oldest cup competition has had a weekend of surprises and drama, with this match the culmination of a packed schedule.

Cristiano Ronaldo has no place in the starting XI this evening, according to the teamsheets from the Theatre of Dreams.

Ralf Rangnick has named his starting lineup for tonight's FA Cup third-round tie.

And there’s no room in the squad for Ronaldo, who, according to SunSport, had a crisis meeting with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at the club.

However, there is no indication that Ronaldo is injured for tonight’s game, and his absence appears to be due to workload management.

Since his return to the club in the summer, the 36-year-old Portuguese international has made 26 appearances for both club and country.

United’s schedule is jam-packed, with three games in seven days starting on Saturday against Brentford, West Ham, and Burnley.

And, according to SunSport, Ronaldo is dissatisfied with interim manager Rangnick’s tactics.

“Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United,” a source close to Ronaldo said.

“The team is getting a lot of flak, and he knows he’s one of the leaders.”

“There are a lot of issues, and Cristiano is under a lot of stress as a result of the situation.

“He is desperate for his United move to be a success, but he is beginning to realize that winning trophies with the current squad will be difficult.”

“Jorge came to see him, and they spent some time talking about how things are going, what they think the problems are, how they might be solved, and what the possible solutions are.”

“There is nothing that has been ruled out.”