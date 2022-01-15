Why is Cristiano Ronaldo sitting out today’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa?

Manchester United will play Aston Villa tonight in Premier League action.

Ralf Rangnick’s side lost their last Premier League match and will be looking for a crucial three points to stay in touch with the top six.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

However, with the teamsheets from Villa Park now available, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be starting this evening.

The starting lineup for tonight’s Premier League match has been announced by Ralf Rangnick.

And Ronaldo, who, according to SunSport, held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at the club last week, has no place in the squad.

Rangnick has announced that the forward will miss tonight’s game due to a ‘hip injury.’

Ronaldo did not train on Friday, according to United manager Jose Mourinho, but he is expected to play against Brentford on Wednesday.

Since his return to Manchester in the summer, the 36-year-old Portuguese international has played 26 times for both club and country.

CHECK OUT OUR LIVE BLOG OF MAN UTD VS VILLA HERE.

Last week, SunSport revealed that Ronaldo is dissatisfied with interim manager Rangnick’s tactics.

“Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United,” a source close to Ronaldo revealed.

“The team is getting a lot of flak, and he knows he’s one of the leaders.”

“There are a lot of issues, and Cristiano is under a lot of stress.”

“He desperately wants his United move to be a success, but he’s realizing that winning trophies with the current squad could be difficult.”

“Jorge came to see him, and they spent some time talking about how things are going, what the problems are, how they might be solved, and what the solutions might be.

“Nothing is off the table.”