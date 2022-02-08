Why is Eileen Gu competing in the Winter Olympics for China?

Eileen Gu, a ski sensation, has split opinion after choosing to represent China rather than the United States at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Before competing in international competitions, the Olympic athlete, who was born and raised in San Francisco, California, decided to switch allegiances at the age of 15.

Eileen Gu is a halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air skier who is Chinese-American.

She began skiing when she was a young girl, following in the footsteps of her mother, who immigrated to the United States when she was in her twenties.

As Gu put it, her mother “accidentally created a professional skier.”

Eileen got her big break at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships 2021, where she won two gold medals in Freeski Halfpipe and Freeski Slopestyle.

She was also the first woman to land a forward double cork 1440, earning her the moniker “snow princess” in China.

Elieen began modeling for high-end brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co, Gucci, and Fendi when she was 18 years old.

The skier was signed up by Victoria’s Secret to be a new face of the brand in 2021, after earning a whopping (dollar)12 million in sponsorship money.

She now has more than 20 sponsors in her adopted homeland, including Bank of China, China Mobile, and dairy giant Mengniu, as of this writing.

The Olympian is fluent in Mandarin and incredibly academic, with 1.35 million followers on China’s Weibo platform.

She reportedly received an almost perfect SAT score of 1580, which led to her acceptance to Stanford, a prestigious American university where she intends to continue her studies.

According to explorenetworth.com, her net worth as of February 7, 2022 is estimated to be (dollar)1.1 million.

Following her first World Cup victory in Italy in 2019, Gu announced her decision to represent China rather than the United States.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me to make,” she said at the time in an Instagram post.

“The chance to inspire millions of young people in the city where my mother was born during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to promote the sport I love.”

“Through skiing, I hope to bring people together, promote mutual understanding, foster communication, and foster international friendship.”

“Nobody can deny I’m American, nobody can deny I’m Chinese,” she later said in interviews, “and when I’m in the US, I’m American, but when I’m in China, I’m Chinese.”

Her decision to switch teams, however, has enraged some in the sport, who believe that the San Francisco…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.