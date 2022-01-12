Why is El Clasico held in Saudi Arabia? Sportswashing of Real Madrid vs. Barcelona is worse than the takeover of Newcastle United.

Why is El Clasico held in Saudi Arabia? Real Madrid vs Barcelona sportswashing is worse than Newcastle’s takeover.

The agreement between the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Saudi Arabia is a clear case of sportswashing acceptance.

Money should not be the only consideration.

A new era of El Clasico begins in a cloud of controversy on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have played each other in competitive matches 247 times, but this will be the first time they do so outside of Spain.

The King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh is the perfect setting for a glitzy friendly.

The President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (Rfef), Luis Rubiales, has demonstrated that he is willing and capable of ignoring criticism.

Rubiales claimed last year, during the inaugural Saudi Spanish Super Cup, that hosting the tournament could help change Saudi Arabia’s culture.

At the very least, you get full marks for one-eyed optimism.

Rubiales let the mask slip this year – it’s all about the cash.

The competition’s main sponsors, NEOM, were announced a fortnight ago.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, owns 100% of NEOM and plans to build a city (naturally called NEOM) for (dollar)500 billion as a Saudi tourist destination.

On Wednesday evening, the NEOM branding will be seen all over the world.

The rights to the tournament were purchased by BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

With flights costing £500 and lodging costing even more, only a select few will be able to attend.

What better way to celebrate than by alienating your fanbase in the name of exploring new horizons on the other side of the globe? Ticket sales to Spanish supporters have been laughably – and predictably – low.

Rubiales claimed this week that the three-match competition had grown into “probably the biggest short tournament in the world” (the fourth word of that descriptor is doing a lot of heavy lifting) and had now become “an international event” – which is technically correct.

The Rfef has reached an agreement for a contract that will last until 2029 and generate €30 million per year.

But at what cost? This tournament has devolved into a tumultuous civil war in Spanish football.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has publicly chastised the decision to use a Spanish competition.

