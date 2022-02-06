Why Is James Harden Getting Angry With The Brooklyn Nets?

The chances of the Brooklyn Nets trading James Harden before the deadline are increasing.

Harden has been rumored to be unhappy with his role in Brooklyn for quite some time.

Although the veteran All-Star has denied the rumors, a new report backs up the former.

Harden is said to be dissatisfied with how things have gone in Brooklyn.

He expected to be one of three superstars on the same team, but the trio has only played together on occasion.

As a result, Harden may want to leave.

“While [James] Harden has hinted that he’s not thrilled with Irving’s part-time status, a source familiar with Harden’s thinking said he’s frustrated with his Nets tenure in general,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Alex Schafer report, via Clutch Points.

“He came to Brooklyn expecting to be a part of a three-headed monster, but he’s had to play a role that’s similar to what he had to do in Houston: being the guy.”

While Irving’s part-time status is unprecedented, a source familiar with the team’s thinking said the 6-foot-2 point guard’s situation hasn’t been as bad as one might expect because he’s worked hard when he’s been available, albeit in a limited capacity.”

It’s understandable that James Harden didn’t want the success – or lack thereof – of the Nets to fall solely on his shoulders.

When you’re on a team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, you expect to take a few nights off while still winning.

However, as Durant has been dealing with injuries and Irving has been playing on a part-time basis, Harden’s role has grown.

There’s only one way for the Nets to get things back on track: bring back the three-headed monster.

