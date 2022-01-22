Why is Kane back to his best under Conte but Lukaku is struggling in Tuchel’s system? Chelsea vs Tottenham: Why is Kane back to his best under Conte but Lukaku is struggling in Tuchel’s system?

Why is Kane back to his best under Conte while Lukaku struggles in Tuchel’s system? Chelsea vs Tottenham: Why is Kane back to his best under Conte while Lukaku struggles in Tuchel’s system?

Both Conte and Tuchel have done an excellent job with their respective clubs, but only one of them is making the most of their star striker.

Tottenham’s Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea happened just over a week ago, but a lot has happened between the two rivals since they last met.

Thomas Tuchel may have hoped that a 3-0 aggregate win that propelled Chelsea to yet another final would lead to an improvement in league form, but his side has taken just one point from their last two matches against Manchester City and Brighton.

Tottenham, on the other hand, had last weekend off after the Premier League decided to postpone the north London derby at Arsenal’s request, before celebrating an exhilarating and illogical comeback victory over Leicester in midweek.

Given how easy Chelsea’s win over Spurs was over two legs, it would be premature to suggest that the “big gap” between the two has already narrowed, as Antonio Conte put it.

Spurs, on the other hand, will be in a better mood than their opponents, and they have a world-class striker in Harry Kane who is playing like one.

Kane took turns recreating his various stages of evolution over the course of 97 frantic minutes at the King Power Stadium.

Kane was once known for the sheer volume of shots he took under Mauricio Pochettino; in both the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons, he had exactly 40 more shots than any other player in the league.

For the first time in a league game since 2017, he had ten shots on goal against Leicester.

It was one more than he had scored in each of his first five league appearances under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Meanwhile, Kane’s through pass to Steven Bergwijn for his 97th-minute winner, which was weighted with surgical precision, was more like the Kane who won the Playmaker of the Year award last season, which is given to the player with the most assists.

There was also the vocal leader, who was more easily identified among England’s three lions.

At 2-1 down, Kane rallied his teammates, sprinted back into his own penalty area to prevent a Leicester goal, and was effusive in his post-match assessment of Bergwijn’s dramatic impact.

Most strikers would consider a goal and an assist to be a good day’s work.

