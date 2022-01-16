Why is Novak Djokovic not competing at the Australian Open, and will he compete at Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open instead?

Why is Novak Djokovic not competing in the Australian Open, and will he compete in the Wimbledon, French Open, and US Open?

THE 2022 Australian Open will take place despite the absence of the world’s best tennis player.

Novak Djokovic will miss the tournament where he has won nine times after the Federal Court upheld the country’s immigration minister’s decision to cancel his visa.

“I’d like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today’s Court hearing,” Djokovic said of the decision.

“I’m going to take some time to rest and recover before making any further statements.”

“I am disappointed by the Court’s decision to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I will be unable to stay in Australia and compete in the Australian Open.”

“I respect the Court’s decision and will work with the appropriate authorities to exit the country.”

“It makes me uneasy that the spotlight has been on me for the past few weeks, and I hope that we can now all focus on the game and tournament that I adore.”

“I wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers, and fans the very best of luck in the tournament.”

“Finally, I’d like to express my gratitude to my family, friends, teammates, supporters, fans, and fellow Serbians for their unwavering support.”

You’ve all been a huge source of encouragement for me.”

The Australian government has twice revoked Novak Djokovic’s visa.

The Australian Border Force were not convinced that the Serb’s prior infection with Covid was an adequate medical exemption to vaccination the first time, on January 5.

Judge Kelly of the Federal Circuit Court, however, quashed this decision on January 10 for procedural reasons.

On January 14, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke issued a new order canceling the Serb’s visa “on health and good order grounds, adding that it was in the public interest to do so.”

Hawke stated in his Federal Court submission that he was “willing to accept” Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption from vaccination to travel to Australia was valid.

He did add, however, that Djokovic’s status as a high-profile unvaccinated person, his views on vaccination, and his failure to isolate after testing positive in Serbia could pose a threat to public health and order.

He was concerned that allowing Djokovic to remain in Australia would embolden anti-vaccination groups and encourage others to defy Covid rules by refusing vaccination or failing to complete the full course of vaccination.

Djokovic’s appeal against Hawke’s decision was then dismissed…

