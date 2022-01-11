Why is the EFL refusing to look into Klopp’s ‘false positives’ claim following Arsenal’s postponement?

Despite a statistical anomaly revealed by Liverpool manager Klopp, a league source tells me there have been no official complaints about the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Jurgen Klopp will be pressed to clarify his remarks about the high number of Covid false positives found in Liverpool’s squad during a recent virus outbreak.

After receiving more than 20 reports, the Reds were forced to close their Melwood training base and cancel their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

However, Klopp stated on Sunday that only Trent Alexander-Arnold was a genuine case.

The EFL confirmed on Tuesday that they were satisfied with the evidence Liverpool provided to support their request for a postponement.

After a round of lateral flow tests revealed a large number of cases, a second round of PCR tests, widely regarded as the gold standard of Covid testing, confirmed the findings and led to the postponement.

Every club in the EFL has followed this protocol this season, and league sources say bosses are “confident” that all procedures were followed correctly.

After a third round of testing contradicted the earlier tests, Liverpool completed their FA Cup match against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Klopp revealed the high number of “false positives” on Sunday, which would be a statistical anomaly given that lateral flow tests have a specificity of 99.97%.

The Liverpool manager will be questioned on Wednesday during the club’s pre-game press conference ahead of the rescheduled Arsenal match at Anfield.

According to reports on Monday night, some clubs had expressed concerns about the process and had questions about the timing of the third round of tests with authorities.

However, a source told me that there had been no official complaint about Liverpool’s postponement last night, and that there had been no request for clarification on their Covid protocol regulations.

The EFL has abolished mandatory matchday testing among its member clubs in order to avoid last-minute cancellations that cost fans money.

