Why is there a pineapple on the top of the Wimbledon trophy?

Why is there a pineapple on top of the Wimbledon trophy?

Winning Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious achievements a tennis player can make.

Every year, the All England Club hosts two weeks of incredible competition, culminating in the winner of the men’s event receiving the prestigious Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy.

You may have noticed a miniature gold pineapple on top of the trophy.

‘The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World,’ reads the inscription on the 18-inch tall cup.

Instead of the real cup, the Champions are presented with a three-quarter-size replica, which is kept at SW19 throughout the year.

It was first given out in 1887, and now has a silver plinth around the bottom with inscriptions from previous winners.

Nobody knows why the pineapple is on the trophy.

“Pineapples were impossible to grow in the UK in the 17th century, so being presented with one at a feast was seen as a great compliment,” according to a spokesperson for the Wimbledon Museum.

“You may have noticed pineapples on stately home gateposts as you travel around the UK. This is due to their scarcity.”