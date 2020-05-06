Why is there a US backlash against masks?

California protester

While U.S. health professionals continue to promote the use of masks in public and more parts of the country adopt these guidelines, some Americans have pushed back the cover-up. Why?

Many demonstrators in the states have been portrayed without a mask or face covering against social distancing. The debate about the effectiveness of masks is still going on online. Some claim masks are ineffective – or enforceable under U.S. law.

This is in stark contrast to other countries where the population generally wears facewear.

The UK has not yet adopted the directive and refers to the WHO Council that only health workers should wear it. The London Underground, however, advises passengers to cover their nose and mouth.

What is the resistance like in the United States?

Republican governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, praised for his early efforts to curb the spread, had to withdraw an order that residents wear masks when the shops reopened in public, calling the move “a bridge too far.” “.

“People would not accept the government telling them what to do,” he told ABC News on Sunday.

There are similar stories across the country, although many states and local governments have rules or guidelines that promote masks in public spaces.



Some New Yorkers were seen without a mask in Central Park

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, city officials had to lift a mandatory mask regulation for local restaurants and businesses after employees were threatened and abused by residents who refused to hide.

In Flint, Michigan, a security guard was shot dead in a clash that allegedly began because of a customer’s refusal to cover his face according to the governor’s orders.

Many New Yorkers were photographed in Central Park over the weekend and enjoyed the warm weather without proper nose and mouth covering. Similar scenarios have occurred on California and Florida beaches.

What did the political leaders say?

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was “disrespectful” for people to refuse to wear a mask in public. “You can literally kill someone because you didn’t want to wear a mask. How cruel and irresponsible would that be?”

But the mixed messages came from the top.

At the same time as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced new guidelines that Americans should cover their faces publicly to curb the spread of Covid-19, President Donald Trump said this was “voluntary” and he would not to do.

Then Vice President Mike Pence was shown visiting a health clinic without wearing one – for which he later apologized.

Why do so many Americans seem to have a problem with them?

Polly Price, a professor of global health and law at Emory University, says the situation in America now reflects what happened during the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak.

At that time, the U.S. general surgeon advised everyone to make and wear their own mask – as instructions can now be found on the Centers for Disease Control website, guides were sent to newspapers.

“It was up to the governments of the states and local authorities to ask their people to do it – not all,” she says.

Some cities fined people who did not wear them.

“There have been very few legal challenges, but they have generally confirmed the authority of local governments to have face mask prescriptions,” said Prof. Price.

“We have a long tradition of individual rights, so people would complain about schools even during the Spanish flu [being] closed. Or restaurants and bars were closed and people would complain and they routinely lost. “

Just as the demonstrators have argued that the barriers violate their rights, much of the anti-mask rhetoric appears to stem from the same reason – the American resistance to government mandates.

According to Prof. Price, the need for masks during a health crisis is not fundamentally different from other safety regulations.

“I think the governors have wide-ranging powers to order public health measures,” she says.

“As long as they can show this connection, which is based only on our constitutional tradition, this would be maintained. It would be another question if the punishment was a year in prison if it did not wear a mask.”

Why has health advice been unclear for so long?

The guidelines were confusing, says Professor James Thomas of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Epidemiology.

One reason for this was initially that masks for medical personnel had to be prioritized, he told the BBC. Another reason was our ignorance of the virus.

“Over time, we learn more about how it is transmitted, situations where it is not transmitted, and we adapt our recommendations to what we learn.”



Florida has started to reopen public spaces such as beaches

According to Prof. Thomas, learning with Covid-19 was particularly slow due to the lack of tests. But we now know that the novel corona virus wanders through droplets like a sneeze up close, instead of lingering in the air for a long time.

This is how masks can help.

According to Prof. Thomas, a case study in a hospital in Hong Kong found around 70 people near a patient who was later found to have the virus. But because the patient and everyone in the hospital wore masks, no one else got a contract.

But not every face covering is the same.

If you’re making your own fabric, it’s best to use a thick fabric – something you can’t see through if you hold it up to a light.



Are there exceptions if you are in a quiet place?

Governor Cuomo responded to the reluctance of the masks on Monday and told the residents that they did not have to wear a mask all the time, such as on a walk in the forest. But is that true?

“If you go for a walk and there is no one around, you should still have your mask with you – it should be considered polite if someone else approaches you to pull your mask up,” said Harvard University public health professor Joseph Allen.

The only way we can get through this is with a lot of social trust, he says.

“Washing your hands is social trust. Covering your cough is social trust. Staying six feet apart is social trust. Wearing a mask is social trust.”

There will likely be “fluctuations in the pendulum” of how careful people will be in the coming months as the cases go up and down, says Prof. Thomas, “but we will likely see masks for a long time to come”.