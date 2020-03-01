Why is there no male birth control pill?

“The 360” shows you different perspectives on the top stories of the day.

What’s happening

In the late 1950s, an American biologist named Gregory Pincus began investigating how hormones can affect the female reproductive cycle and prevent pregnancy. In 1960, the first oral contraceptive was approved by the FDA.

Pincus’ work led to one of the most important medical breakthroughs in modern history. Over the past 50 years, various forms of hormonal contraception have become so common that they are simply referred to as the “pill”. But Pincus didn’t just focus on women. He also hoped to create similar treatment for men. After minimal investigation, he gave up the persecution.

To date, it has not released a contraceptive product for men. However, over the past year, there have been promising early advances in new treatments – including a pill, a skin-rubbed gel, and an injection that acts as a non-surgical vasectomy – that could finally bring the first male contraceptive to the public. In this case, research suggests that a “male pill” could dramatically reduce unplanned pregnancies, especially in developing countries.

Why is there a debate?

There are a number of factors that have prevented the creation of male birth control, some medical and some societal.

Part of the challenge is simple biology. In order to interrupt the fertility of a female body, a contraceptive must prevent a single egg from being fertilized, which can only occur in a limited time window. Men, on the other hand, produce 1,500 sperm per second and are fertile at all times. Hormonal treatments in development are designed to limit sperm production by lowering testosterone levels. However, the effects must be calibrated exactly right. Testosterone levels must be low enough to cause infertility. However, it cannot be so low that side effects such as decreased libido occur.

Beyond medical reasons, the development of birth control in men was hampered by the lack of interest in the pharmaceutical industry and the rules about what side effects are allowed with drugs. A large clinical trial in 2016 was abandoned after men reported serious side effects such as mood swings, altered libido and acne in the study – issues that are often associated with female contraception. Cultural factors, such as the notion that women are responsible for contraception and fears that birth control would make men less male, are also often cited as research inhibitors.

The story goes on

What’s next

Recent clinical studies with male contraceptives have shown promising results, but experts say that it may take another 10 years or more for one of the drugs to become available to the public.

perspectives

The female reproductive system is easier to disrupt with hormones

“Women’s contraception is about preventing fertilization of an egg that is prepared for reproduction once a month. That’s it. Birth control in men requires dealing with millions of sperm that are constantly and massively produced. “- Joshua A. Krisch, fatherly

The burden of contraception lies with women

“A big part of the answer is that we as a society see pregnancy prevention work as a woman’s job.” – Katrina Kimport, Gizmodo

Pharmaceutical companies don’t see male birth control as profitable

“The idea is that the industry has withdrawn from the development of male contraceptives because it was feared that the market was already saturated with female methods. Entering the men’s market, where the risk profile is uncertain, was too risky. “- Dr. Jill Long, Inverse

Women are at higher risk from pregnancy

“Historically, the need for contraceptives for women has been greater because pregnancy and childbirth can be dangerous and even life-threatening. Men are not exposed to a similar risk, so medical regulators have a much lower tolerance for risks caused by male contraceptives than female contraceptives. “- Julia Belluz, Vox

Finding the right balance of hormones is difficult

“There is a challenge in hormonal contraception: lowering testosterone in men to an extremely low level while avoiding the side effects of low hormone levels such as changes in sexual function.” – Michael Nedelman and Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

Side effects are considered less acceptable in male contraceptives

“While certain symptoms of female contraceptives are considered acceptable because they are weighed against the risk of pregnancy, they are often considered a” deal breaker “for male contraceptives because the comparison group is healthy young men.” – Lisa Campo-Engelstein, BBC

Men may not want to take it

“It is not clear whether men would take birth control pills: some surveys show that men hesitate, while others suggest the opposite. The most pervasive feeling could be apathy – a feeling of complacency because women run the contraceptive show.” – Arielle Pardes , wired

