Why isn’t Alun Wyn Jones in the Six Nations for Wales, and who is the captain against Scotland?

Wales will be without Alun Wyn Jones in their bid to retain the Six Nations title.

The Dragons were defeated in Ireland on the first weekend of the season and will now face Scotland.

After sustaining a shoulder injury in the Autumn Internationals against New Zealand, Alun Wyn Jones will miss the Six Nations.

Dan Biggar will captain the Dragons for the remainder of the 2022 season.

In November, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac issued a statement regarding Alun Wyn Jones’ injury, but he has not spoken about it since.

“I don’t think he’ll be available for the Six Nations,” he added.

“When people aren’t present, you learn a lot about their value.”

Many people seem to take Alun Wyn for granted because he’s always been there and has seniority.

“That kind of leadership is crucial.”

It’s up to others to step up and assume that role.”

Pivac went on to say that he did not believe the injury would force the 36-year-old lock to retire.

“The intention is always to see if Al can get to the World Cup,” he said.

Personally, I believe it is a viable goal.

“You just have to watch him in training and when he’s playing to see how hard he works.”

“In terms of his performances, I don’t see anything going backwards.”

“We talked about this before Al left camp, so we took some time off.”

It isn’t the best situation for him.

“We’re all hoping he’ll play 150 Test matches for Wales, but that’s still a goal for him, and I’m confident he’ll achieve it.”

Alun Wyn Jones is expected to return to the Ospreys before the season’s end, according to Pivac.